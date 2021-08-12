Rijeka 0-0 Hibs: Live updates from Croatia
Hibs take on Rijeka tonight, hoping to eliminate the Croatian side and set up a meeting with PAOK or Bohemians.
The Greeks kick off against the Dubliners shortly before the Hibs game with the Irish side leading 2-1 from the first leg.
Hibs are without Christian Doidge and Paul Hanlon, with Kevin Nisbet returning to the starting line-up and Darren McGregor coming in for the injured skipper.
The Easter Road side will be hoping to build on their weekend win against Ross County.
Follow our live updates below
Rijeka v Hibs
Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 19:13
- First leg finished 1-1
- Doidge and Hanlon miss out for Hibs
- Nisbet returns to starting XI
YELLOW CARD!
McGregor booked for bundling Obregon over about 20 yards from goal. The veteran defender will be walking a disciplinary tightrope for the remainder of the game... and there’s a lot of it left!
Good work from JDH to cut out an Abass cross. Defence owing him a few beers after that.
Tomecak with an inviting cross but Macey takes it comfortably.
Ampem hits the deck and he’s appealing for a penalty but the referee is not interested. Martin Boyle counters but Magennis is dispossessed.
Abass crosses from the right but there are no takers.
Ampem trying to fashion something down the left side and he wins a corner off McGregor
Rijeka with an early sight of goal but the header is well wide and Matt Macey will take the goal kick
Under way at the Stadion Rujevica!
Hibs in all green - no kit clashes of any sort allowed in UEFA competitions - with the hosts in all-white with sky blue piping
Rijeka team news
Five changes for the hosts from last week - the big one is Josip Drmic, who drops out with Jorge Obregon starting in his place.
Andrej Prskalo starts between the sticks in place of Nediljko Labrovic while Anton Kresic replaces Joao Escoval in defence.
Robert Muric is in for Adrian Liber in midfield while Adam Cerin starts over Andrija Vukcevic.
Now 2-0 to PAOK and they lead on aggregate 3-2.