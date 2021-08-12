Rijeka 4-1 Hibs: European jaunt comes to juddering halt in Croatia

Hibs are hoping to advance to the play-off round

The Easter Road side could, and arguably should, have won the first leg but the teams went into the return game tied at 1-1.

Hibs were without captain Paul Hanlon and striker Christian Doidge, and their absence was keenly felt as the Capital club toiled in the Croatian heat.

Domagoj Pavicic put the hosts ahead shortly before the break but Kyle Magennis equalised, giving Hibs hope.

But a daft red card for Darren McGregor, who had picked up a needless booking early on, did for the visitors and they conceded twice in five minutes with Issah Abass netting both.