Robert Snodgrass: Hibs linked with move for former Scotland winger

The 34-year former Scotland international is a free agent after leaving West Brom last month. Having done so before the January transfer window closed means the playmaker is able to join another club outside the window.

According to the Daily Record, Hibs could face competition from Aberdeen and Dundee, who would be interested in Snodgrass’ signature if a return to Scotland was on the cards, while clubs in England are keen on the attacker.

The former Livingston player, who retired from international duty in 2019, featured just seven times this campaign for the Baggies. He has an abundance of experience. On top of his 28 Scotland caps he has more than 300 appearances in the top two tiers of English football, playing for the likes of Leeds United, West Ham United, Norwich City and Hull City.

Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland before retiring from international football. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hibs have struggled to create and score chances since the turn of the year under Shaun Maloney. They have scored only two goals in five games.

Maloney is working on improving his team’s attack, especially having lost top scorer and talisman Martin Boyle during the transfer window. However, at 35, Snodgrass might no fit the profile of a young, hungry player that Hibs are looking to invest in.

Aberdeen have similar problems in attack and manager Stephen Glass said: “There’s a couple of things out there we’re looking at the moment to see if we can do it and to see if we’re attractive to those players.”

