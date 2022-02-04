Rocky Bushiri: Hibs defender reveals he already has Scottish football battle scars and has had to change his boots twice

The centre-back has played in just four matches since joining from Norwich City and has already gone through two pairs of boots. The second of which he highlighted on Instagram after Tuesday’s 0-0 Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road.

It caused a minor problem with his foot but he braved it out to help Hibs collect a clean sheet for the second time in three games as they go in search of their first league victory in 2022.

An old pal of ex-Hibee and Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga, Bushiri has been thoroughly enjoying the experience of playing in the cinch Premiership so far, even if it exceeded his expectations on the physicality front.

“I can say there is a lot of contact! I have changed my boots twice already! It’s really physical it’s up and down but I think it suits my game, I like it,” he said prior to this weekend’s clash with St Mirren.

“I can’t remember how it happened. I know the striker did it. Then after a pass I looked at my boots and saw it was open and my foot was swelling.

“I couldn’t change it because of the swelling so I just kept going. My foot is OK.

“Each game is different, I have even seen that from the results of other games. Everyone can beat everyone, there are lots of surprises."

Even though Hibs didn’t manage to record three points in midweek, they were applauded from the field as the home crowd, who booed them off last Saturday following the 3-2 defeat to Livingston, made it known they appreciated their efforts.

“The fans were positive after the game when we went around,” said Bushiri. “The supporters, when you give everything on the pitch they see it as well. You have to be honest sometimes and say 'OK, we didn't win the game but we did give it all'.

“We do our best all the time. The points will come, I'm sure. It's just a matter of time. We just have to take the positives from every game.”

