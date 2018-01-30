Ross County make move for Hibs defender Liam Fontaine

Ross County have launched a bid to sign out-of-favour Hibs defender Liam Fontaine.

The Scottish Cup-winning centre-back hasn’t featured at all this season due to a combination of injury and stiff competition from the likes of Efe Ambrose, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous.

Fontaine was due to play for Hibs’ development team at Oriam today, but was pulled out of that fixture after County made contact to express an interest. The defender has held talks with a view to moving to Dingwall after three and a half years at Easter Road.

“Liam is fit but he has just not been getting in the squad,” said Lennon. “McGregor, Hanlon and Ambrose have been outstanding of late and Ryan Porteous is ahead of Liam as well. I have plenty of cover at centre back.”