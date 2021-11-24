Ross County v Hibs: team news and preview

Christian Doidge could be in contention to face Ross County after coming off the bench against Rangers

The rearranged Cinch Premiership fixture at Global Energy Stadium, which kicks off at 7.45pm, was twice postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the Hibs camp which left the Easter Road side unable to field a team.

The international break that followed meant Hibs went three and a half weeks without a competitive fixture, but there was no sign of rustiness at Hampden when they defeated Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Hibs will be buoyant after that victory, but know they must get back on track in the league as the games start coming thick and fast.

Ross County defender Keith Watson will try to stop Hibs forward Martin Boyle tonight

A draw or a win would secure a return to the top six at the expense of St Mirren, who are point ahead but have played three games more and have an inferior goal difference.

Team news

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and one red in the league this season. Darren McGregor is available and expected to take his place at centre-back.

Head coach Jack Ross has no new injury concerns.

Left wing-back Josh Doig has recovered from the knock he sustained at Hampden, with Lewis Stevenson on standby.

Striker Christian Doidge made his return from an Achilles rupture as a late substitute at Hampden and could be in contention to start.

Jamie Murphy will miss out again after dropping out of the squad. Kyle Magennis remains out with a groin problem. Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg have returned to training and are building up their fitness after lengthy lay-offs, but this game will come too soon.

County boss Malky Mackay could have a full squad to choose from.

Full-back Jake Vokins has had the international break to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation following surgery on a fractured foot.

Form guide

Hibs will clearly be buoyed by their fantastic cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden, but go into this one on the back of four straight defeats in the Premiership.

Bottom of the table County last played on 7 November, losing 4-2 at Ibrox, having picked up their first league win of the season in their prior game, thumping Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park.

They will be playing for the first time in almost three weeks and sit rock bottom of the league.

Last meeting

Hibs won 3-0 to go top of the table when the teams last met at Easter Road earlier in the season.

Martin Boyle’s wonder-strike and headers from Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge sealed a convincing victory that day.

What the boss thinks

Jack Ross: "The semi-final win has given the group a reminder that we are a good team.

"I'm used to lots of games as a manager but it does limit time on the training pitch and you have to adjust. We're going to need our squad and having Christian back is a massive boost.

"But then you have Ryan missing, there's going to be that continual juggling and asking players to dig deep."

Ross County view

Malky Mackay: “Coming off the back of the way we are generally playing, I think it will be a good test for the players and it will be something they are really looking forward to.”

What the bookies say

Hibs are the favourites. The best price available on an away win is generally 5/4, with a draw priced at 5/2 and 23/10 on offer for a County victory. You can get 33/1 on another Martin Boyle hat-trick.

Ticket info

Ticket for the original game will still be valid. Fans who have lost their ticket can contact the Hibs ticket office in advance to arrange a re-print. Pay on the gate will also be available in Dingwall.

How to follow the action

The Edinburgh Evening News website will bring you a match report at full-time and post-match reaction and analysis. Listen to live match commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW and digital.

