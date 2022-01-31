Runar Hauge: Hibs complete signing of Norwegian winger on long-term deal

The 20-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2025.

Hauge has been capped by Norway at under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 level and is viewed as one of the top young talents in his country.

The pacey wide-man spent the 2021 season on loan in Norway’s second-tier with IL Stjørdals/Blink, scoring three goals and setting up two for his teammates.

Runar Hauge has signed a long-term deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie

The wideman gained first-team experience with Grorud and Stjørdals/Blink in Norway’s second tier and has made 11 appearances for Glimt.

He will initially join the Easter Road side's development team but it is hoped he will be competing for a first-team place sooner rather than later.

Academy Director Steve Kean said: “When the fans get to see him, they will see someone with incredible pace. He can play wide left, wide right and he can play as a ten.

“He is a set-piece specialist who is incredibly good in one-on-on situations. He likes to get at players and uses his pace to get past players. He has added assists to his game as well, he can spot a final pass and is a player that will definitely get the fans off their seats.

“He is something that we have been missing in the Academy recently, so we are looking forward to seeing him feature in the Development Squad games initially.

“We are absolutely delighted to have him in the building. We feel that Hibs is the perfect club for him to come and develop his talents.”

