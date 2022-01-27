The 20-year-old can operate on either wing and has made 13 appearances for Glimt since graudating to the first team in 2017.

Hauge spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on loan at Grorud and Stjørdals-Blink respectively, both in Norway’s second tier.

He scored two goals in ten appearances for Grorud and contributed three goals and two assists in 25 games for Stjørdals-Blink.

Runar Hauge has been linked with a move to Hibs

Hauge has also been capped by Norway at under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-18 level.

Norwegian outlet TV2 reports that the player is on his way to Scotland, with Hauge set to be reunited with former Glimt team-mate Elias Melkersen.

It remains to be seen if Hauge will be a first-team player or a long-term project like his compatriot. With Hibs set to revive their development team, the Evening News understands there could be a handful of arrivals in the near future to bolster the club’s second-string options.

