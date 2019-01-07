Ryan Gauld latest: Hibs boss Neil Lennon admits permanent deal ‘a possibility’

Neil Lennon has hinted that Hibs could look to turn Ryan Gauld’s loan spell into a permanent contract - if the move suits both parties.

The former Dundee United youngster is set to land in Dubai - where the Easter Road side are holding their winter training camp - within the next 24 hours to finalise a six-month loan from Sporting CP.

Gauld, who initially moved to the Portuguese giants in a £3 million deal in 2014, has been on loan at second-tier side Farense following similar spells with Vitória de Setúbal and Aves.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hibs boss Neil Lennon suggested there was a chance the Capital club could look to hang on to the 23-year-old beyond the summer if all goes to plan in the second half of the current campaign.

He said: “There’s a possibility of it being beyond [the end of the current season], obviously if it suits both parties.

“He’s a player I’ve liked for a long, long time. He was a great player at Dundee United - and I like what Ryan’s done; he’s gone abroad and tried a different culture.

“I think that’s really impressive, for a young player to do that. Sometimes I wish I had done it during my career.”

Hailing the former Scotland Under-21 international as an “excellent player”, Lennon continued: “I think he’s physically better now and he will bring that bit of creativity that we’ve been missing.

“He’s grown up a bit - he was only a boy then, and physically he’s developed [but] I think his football intelligence was always there.

“I thought he was wonderful under Jackie McNamara at Dundee United so we’re hoping he can recreate that kind of play for us.

“I think coming to Hibs will suit his style of play.”

