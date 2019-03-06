Ryan Gauld steps up Hibs return after weeks on sidelines with hamstring injury

Ryan Gauld is set to return to full training with Hibs next week as he steps up his comeback bid.

The on-loan Sporting Lisbon midfielder has missed each of the Easter Road side’s last five matches after suffering a grade-two hamstring tear in the 2-0 defeat away to Celtic a month ago.

Gauld has started running over the past week, but the nature of his injury means he can’t risk rushing himself back into action in case he aggravates it.

While he has an outside chance of being involved in the home game against Motherwell a week on Saturday if all goes well next week, a more realistic target for Gauld’s return is the trip to Livingston on Friday 29 March – Hibs’ first match after the international break. That scenario would allow the 23-year-old former Dundee United midfielder the chance to play in the closing eight games of the season before his loan deal expires.

Gauld, who arrived in Edinburgh amid a wave of hype in January, has been restricted thus far to just five appearances for Hibs as a result of his current untimely injury. He is yet to play under recently-installed head coach Paul Heckingbotttom.