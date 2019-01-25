Ryan Gauld urges new Hibs team-mates to dig deep against St Mirren

Ryan Gauld has urged his new team-mates to “roll up the sleeves” to dig out a win against basement team St Mirren on Sunday after his first Scottish Premiership match in almost five years ended in defeat.

Hibs had returned to top-flight action hoping to kick-start what has been a disappointing season so far but suffered yet another setback as they lost 1-0 to Motherwell at Fir Park, leading head coach Neil Lennon to brand his attack “powder puff”.

A record which now reads just two wins in 14 matches has seen the Capital club slump to eighth place in the table, seven points off arch-rivals Hearts and a place in the top six. And, admitted Gauld, they had done little in Lanarkshire to merit anything from the game.

On loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, former Dundee United playmaker Gauld said: “I thought we were very poor in the first half, we were second to every ball and didn’t really create much. We were kind of on the back foot.

“In the second half we improved but we did not really do enough to get the goal to equalise and then push on. We did make a couple of chances but I suppose, if we are wanting to win games and move up the table, we have to create more chances and when the opportunities come, we have to be taking them.

“Unfortunately, we did not create enough and you are never going to win games if you are not creating chances.

“Motherwell, especially at Fir Park, make it as difficult as they can for you. They are very aggressive, they have their own style of play and that seems to have worked for them in the last couple of seasons.

“Our aim was to pick up the points but unfortunately we did not do that. It makes it even more important that we go to St Mirren and get three points. We need to work hard for sure and, if everyone rolls the sleeves up, we will be able to get them.”