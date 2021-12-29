Ryan Porteous banned for three Hibs games following Christian Ramirez incident against Aberdeen

Ryan Porteous has been banned for three games

The 22-year-old clashed with Dons striker Christian Ramirez and video footage appeared to show the Easter Road defender, who scored the winner with a 64th minute header, catching the forward in the groin with his boot.

Referee Alan Muir didn’t take any action at the time but the Scottish FA issued a notice of complaint on Christmas Eve, with Porteous accused of violent conduct.

A fast-track tribunal hearing was pencilled in for Thursday December 30 but cancelled after the player admitted the charge on Wednesday December 29.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porteous incurred a two-match ban for the incident with Ramirez but his punishment is increased to three games as per the Judicial Panel Protocol which states: “Where a player is reported for a sending-off offence, and that player has also been determined by a tribunal to have committed an additional sending-off offence in the same match, or has previously been reported for a sending-off offence in the same competition in a season, an additional suspension of one match for each previous sending-off offence will be applied.”

The Scotland Under-21 internationalist received a straight red card in the 2-1 defeat by Rangers on October 3, with Hibs unsuccessfully appealing the decision.

Porteous has also accumulated six cautions in Scottish Premiership matches this term.