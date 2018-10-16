Ryan Porteous: ‘Tough’ opponents will fear Hibs as well

Ryan Porteous has admitted Hibs face two tough games against Celtic and Capital rivals Hearts – but insisted few teams will relish taking on Neil Lennon’s side at the moment.

Hibs went into the international break on the back of four straight wins to lift themselves into second place in the Premiership table behind Hearts, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two although, admittedly, three of those victories came against basement outfit Dundee and fellow strugglers St Mirren and Hamilton.

Champions Celtic and league leaders Hearts obviously represent tougher challenges, but 19-year-old Porteous believes those are matches he and his team-mates are eyeing with great anticipation.

Porteous, who faces England in tonight’s Under-21 international at Tynecastle (kick-off 5.30pm), said: “The break probably came at the wrong time for us because we were flying, but teams will look at us, see we are scoring goals and that we’ve had a few shutouts. The gaffer has said we want to be a team others fear to play and we’ve won four on the bounce now.

“You want that killer instinct. To go to Celtic Park you need that killer instinct to try to get the result.

“Celtic Park will be difficult, but the boys did brilliantly last year when John McGinn scored twice and we were unlucky not to win it.

“Hearts will take care of itself.”