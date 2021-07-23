Santa Coloma boss Albert Jorquera rues loss of key players for return leg against Hibs but praises side's performance

Santa Coloma manager Albert Jorquera looks on during the Europa Conference League qualifier against Hibs

Robert Ramos and Hamza Ryahi were dismissed in six second-half minutes following a 29th-minute red card for Joe Newell, with Martin Boyle netting a goal in each half and Kevin Nisbet adding a third ten minutes from time.

Former Barcelona ‘keeper Jorquera felt the Andorrans competed well enough without really testing Matt Macey in the Hibs goal.

Speaking after the match he said: “I think we played a great first half and apart from the goal we matched them. After the red card we had control and in the final period of the half we probably had our best chances to score.”

Despite keeping the scoreline to 1-0 at half-time, Boyle scored his and Hibs’ second moments after the restart with a deflected effort.

"We were unlucky to concede so, so early [in the second half] and the two red cards condemned us to just defending. We weren’t able to create any chances in front of goal,” Jorquera added.

"In the return leg we will have to be more direct in the final third if we are to score.”

Santa Coloma will be without Ramos and Ryahi after their red cards and Jorquera admitted their loss would be keenly felt.

"They are in good form at the moment and are playing pretty much every game. They will be a miss but we have players who can come in and ensure we still have a team capable of competing.”

