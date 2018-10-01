Scotland squad: No place for Hibee Boyle; Hearts duo called up

Alex McLeish has paved the way for Martin Boyle to play for Australia after leaving the Hibs winger out of the Scotland squad to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday week.

Boyle had appeared to be at the centre of an international tug-of-war, with Aussie coach Graham Arnold revealing he plans to name Boyle for the Socceroos’ friendly against Kuwait later this month while Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed McLeish had also expressed an interest in the 25-year-old.

Boyle missed out on a potential Scotland cap after an injury ruled him out of the end-of-season tour of Mexico and Peru but, with his father Graeme having been born in Sydney, the Australians were aware he was also eligible to play for them.

Arnold, who met Boyle and watched him play for Hibs against Kilmarnock during a flying visit to Scotland last month, said the player was “very excited” at the prospect of playing for Australia and now the way appears clear for him to call up the former Montrose and Dundee man.

McLeish has named Hearts pair John Souttar and Steven Naismith, former Hibs midfielder John McGinn and ex-Tynecastle goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in the squad which will play Israel in Haifa a week on Thursday, October 11 and Portugal in a friendly at Hampden the following Sunday.

Scotland: Gordon (Celtic), A McGregor (Rangers), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Hendry (Celtic), McKenna (Aberdeen), Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), O’Donnell (Kilmarnock), Robertson (Liverpool), Shinnie (Aberdeen), Souttar (Hearts), Tierney (Celtic), Armstrong (Southampton), Forrest (Celtic), Fraser (Bournemouth), McDonald (Fulham), McGinn (Aston Villa), C McGregor (Celtic), McTominay (Manchester United), Snodgrass (West Ham United), Griffiths (Celtic), McBurnie (Swansea), Naismith (Hearts), Russell (Kansas City).