The midfielder was withdrawn early in the first leg, as manager Jack Ross was forced into an early shake-up by Joe Newell’s sending off, and he will sit out Thursday’s return match with a slight injury.

But while the 29 year-old remained in Scotland with the suspended Newell, Jamie Murphy is back in the fray and could feature as Hibs look to build on their 3-0 advantage and progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The ex-Rangers winger trained with the squad in Andorra le Vella and his manager is hopeful of giving him a run-out, along with Josh Doig and Christian Doidge, who are trying to make up lost ground following periods of self-isolation due to positive covid tests.

“They are both in the squad but they are playing catch up,” explained Ross. “We also have Jamie back in the squad and hopefully we’ll get them on the pitch at some point.”

Last season’s young player of the year, Doig, is unlikely to be the only youngster involved, with Ross keen to feed their exuberance into the line-up.

“We’ve got to trust our younger players,” Ross added. “If you take Josh, for example, the games he played at Hampden [last term], they were big occasions.

“There will be a number of younger ones involved. They bring energy to the team that we’re going to need.

“It’s warm here so we’ll strike a balance with those who know how to manage games properly but we want a dynamic nature to our play as well.”

