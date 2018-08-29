Scott Martin expected to seal move away from Hibs

Hibs midfielder Scott Martin is set to leave Hibs before Friday’s transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old has been told that he can leave the Easter Road club, with a handful of clubs in the Premiership keen to sign him.

Martin has been with Hibs since 2007 and has risen through the ranks from youth level. However, he has been unable to hold down a regular starting spot at a time when Hibs have had one of their strongest midfield casts in years. He spent last season on loan at Arbroath.

Martin started Hibs’ 3-2 win over Ross County in the Betfred Cup on August 19, but was replaced at half-time by head coach Neil Lennon. In total, he has 15 appearances for the club, scoring once.