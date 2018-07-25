Selection boost for Hibs ahead of Asteras Tripolis tie

Neil Lennon will have a near-full squad to choose from as Hibs host Greek side Asteras Tripolis at Easter Road tomorrow night.

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is the only absentee as he continues his recovery from a finger injury. The Israeli ‘keeper is involved with training but still has strapping on his hand.

Hibs will also have first-choice centre backs Paul Hanlon and Darren McGregor available. Hanlon didn’t travel to the Faroes while McGregor was an unused sub as Ryan Porteous and Steven Whittaker started alongside Efe Ambrose in a makeshift back three at Svangaskarð.

John McGinn is expected to start in midfield despite the ongoing speculation over his future. The Scotland international scored in last week’s 6-4 victory in Toftir, while Martin Boyle - left out as a precaution - could give Lennon food for thought on the right hand side after club captain David Gray played and scored last Thursday.

Simon Murray’s transfer to South African side Bidvest Wits leaves Neil Lennon with just two senior strikers, in Flo Kamberi and Oli Shaw, so 19-year-old forward Jamie Gullan could retain his place among the substitutes.

Possible team (3-1-4-2): Adam Bogdan; Efe Ambrose, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon; Steven Whittaker; Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan, John McGinn, Lewis Stevenson; Flo Kamberi, Oli Shaw.

Subs from: Ross Laidlaw, David Gray, Sean Mackie, Ryan Porteous, Vykintas Slivka, Marvin Bartley, Scott Martin, Danny Swanson, Jamie Gullan.