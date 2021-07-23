'Shambolic officiating', 'competitive Hibs are back, people!' - Hibs fans react to Santa Coloma win
There was only one real talking point for Hibs fans after their European victory over Santa Coloma…
David Loudon added: “Don't know what was more embarrassing, their behaviour on the pitch or the refereeing display.”
Craig Hamilton wrote: “Team of hatchet men, got the result and that's all that matters.”
Harry McArthur was relieved: “The most stressful 3-0 win I've ever seen. Three red cards, one wonder goal, two goals disallowed for no reason, two stonewall red cards not given and a glorious foul for a pen. Competitive Hibs are back, people!”
Freddie White opined: “As much as Santa Coloma were bad, Hibs played very well.”
Ewan Gibbs tweeted: “Had an absolutely great time being part of a football crowd at Easter Road. Mostly it felt cracking to see Hibs again, or actually, to watch then with a few thousand folk as bothered about it as I am.”
Euan Wilson noticed something: “Symptom of covid: sore throat. Symptom of watching Hibs again: sore throat.”
Mel Clements was happy: “Can’t overlook the shambolic sportsmanship and officiating but an easy win and bonus with no injuries.”
Joseph Turner added: “Good work Hibs, one of the more interesting but also frustrating games I've watched for sure.”
Paul Colvin summed up: That was an absolutely shocking decision sending Newell off for Hibs. Santa Coloma are outclassed and are nothing but cheats."
Bill Gallagher ssaid: “Worst kind of team – dirty fouls, diving, feigning injury. And a ref who was duped. In days gone by Hibs would have lost the plot but credit to them, they didn’t rise to the bait and gave them a good seeing to.”