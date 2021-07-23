'Shambolic officiating', 'competitive Hibs are back, people!' - Hibs fans react to Santa Coloma win

Hibs fans at Easter Road for the Santa Coloma match

David Loudon added: “Don't know what was more embarrassing, their behaviour on the pitch or the refereeing display.”

Craig Hamilton wrote: “Team of hatchet men, got the result and that's all that matters.”

Harry McArthur was relieved: “The most stressful 3-0 win I've ever seen. Three red cards, one wonder goal, two goals disallowed for no reason, two stonewall red cards not given and a glorious foul for a pen. Competitive Hibs are back, people!”

Freddie White opined: “As much as Santa Coloma were bad, Hibs played very well.”

Ewan Gibbs tweeted: “Had an absolutely great time being part of a football crowd at Easter Road. Mostly it felt cracking to see Hibs again, or actually, to watch then with a few thousand folk as bothered about it as I am.”

Euan Wilson noticed something: “Symptom of covid: sore throat. Symptom of watching Hibs again: sore throat.”

Mel Clements was happy: “Can’t overlook the shambolic sportsmanship and officiating but an easy win and bonus with no injuries.”

Joseph Turner added: “Good work Hibs, one of the more interesting but also frustrating games I've watched for sure.”

Paul Colvin summed up: That was an absolutely shocking decision sending Newell off for Hibs. Santa Coloma are outclassed and are nothing but cheats."

Bill Gallagher ssaid: “Worst kind of team – dirty fouls, diving, feigning injury. And a ref who was duped. In days gone by Hibs would have lost the plot but credit to them, they didn’t rise to the bait and gave them a good seeing to.”

