'Shambolic officiating', 'competitive Hibs are back, people!' - Hibs fans react to Santa Coloma win

There was only one real talking point for Hibs fans after their European victory over Santa Coloma…

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:37 am
Hibs fans at Easter Road for the Santa Coloma match

David Loudon added: “Don't know what was more embarrassing, their behaviour on the pitch or the refereeing display.”

Craig Hamilton wrote: “Team of hatchet men, got the result and that's all that matters.”

Harry McArthur was relieved: “The most stressful 3-0 win I've ever seen. Three red cards, one wonder goal, two goals disallowed for no reason, two stonewall red cards not given and a glorious foul for a pen. Competitive Hibs are back, people!”

Freddie White opined: “As much as Santa Coloma were bad, Hibs played very well.”

Ewan Gibbs tweeted: “Had an absolutely great time being part of a football crowd at Easter Road. Mostly it felt cracking to see Hibs again, or actually, to watch then with a few thousand folk as bothered about it as I am.”

Euan Wilson noticed something: “Symptom of covid: sore throat. Symptom of watching Hibs again: sore throat.”

Mel Clements was happy: “Can’t overlook the shambolic sportsmanship and officiating but an easy win and bonus with no injuries.”

Joseph Turner added: “Good work Hibs, one of the more interesting but also frustrating games I've watched for sure.”

Paul Colvin summed up: That was an absolutely shocking decision sending Newell off for Hibs. Santa Coloma are outclassed and are nothing but cheats."

Bill Gallagher ssaid: “Worst kind of team – dirty fouls, diving, feigning injury. And a ref who was duped. In days gone by Hibs would have lost the plot but credit to them, they didn’t rise to the bait and gave them a good seeing to.”

