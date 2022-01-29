Shaun Maloney disappointed by manner of Hibs defeat as he speaks on Regan Charles-Cook link

Shaun Maloney was disappointed with several aspects of Hibs' performance against Livingston

Demetri Mitchell scored six minutes into his first start in green and white but Ayo Obileye cancelled out his opener before Chris Cadden restored Hibs’ lead before the break.

Jack Fitzwater equalised shortly after half-time and Alan Forrest curled in the winner on the hour mark.

Speaking afterwards Maloney admitted the second-half performance hadn’t been good enough.

"I'm really disappointed with the way we defended their goals, and the performance in the second half.

"I think we lost control and it became really, really open and they had chances and we had chances. That type of game suits them. But overall, the set plays have a very big influence in the game.

"A long throw-in where they have three players in the box compared to seven of ours – that can’t end with them getting first contact and it should never ever happen that a player has a free header.

“The momentum that they had, they were very impressive and we lost control.”

Maloney admitted Matt Macey had been at fault for Livi’s first goal but backed the ‘keeper to bounce back in Tuesday night’s Edinburgh derby.

"Matt has been really, really good for me but he has made a mistake. But he will still be in goals against Hearts. I have a lot of confidence in Matt.”

Hibs are still keen to bring in one more attacking player and the Hibs boss was quizzed on links with Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook.

“I think the profile that we're looking for is speed and that one-v-one ability but in terms of names I couldn't speak about any in particular,” he said, adding that there wasn’t much progress to speak of in terms of new arrivals.

“It doesn't feel that close at the moment. We'll definitely be working hard to try and bring that player in because when a team goes man for man against you like Livingston did, and once Mitchell started to fatigue, we really didn't have anyone with that speed or one-v-one.

"If you have that particular threat then it can unbreak any sort of defensive structure.”

