Shaun Maloney gives timeframe for Harry Clarke return but three Hibs players set to miss Rangers clash

The on-loan Arsenal full-back joined on an 18-month loan deal at the start of the January transfer window but sustained an injury early in his Easter Road career that ruled him out for a significant period of time.

The 20-year-old returned to London for treatment but could be in contention to make his Hibs debut away to Aberdeen on March 19, or the home game against Dundee Untied on April 2.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Ibrox Maloney said: “I’m in contact with Harry quite a lot; he's still progressing. It’s a long one; a long injury, and it's a really bitter blow.

Harry Clarke is yet to make his Hibs debut after sustaining an injury shortly after joining

"He was a really exciting signing for us, so it was very difficult losing him after a week.

“We're hoping to see him, if everything goes to plan, maybe the game before the international break or the game after. It'll be great to get Harry back in the squad.”

Josh Doig, Matt Macey, and Paul McGinn are now fully fit but the midweek fixture looks like coming too soon for captain Paul Hanlon and midfielder Joe Newell, while Kyle Magennis remains sidelined.

Maloney continued: “I pushed Josh, Matt, and Paul hard to try and get them in the squad for St Mirren and now they're available for selection like everyone else.

“Joe’s unfortunately struggling. It doesn't look like he'll make it. We are taking Paul game by game, but I think it might be too soon again.

"With Kyle there’s still no real change. He'll be still three or four weeks.”

