Hibs had chances to win the match with Toby Sibbick clearing a net-bound Josh Campbell effort off the line while debutant goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski put in a man-of-the-match performance.

“I think it was a fair result. There were chances for both teams but we felt like we had the momentum at the end so that might sway it towards us.

“I was really pleased with the performance – when you have big chances you always want a little more but I have to be very proud of what the players produced out there.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney applauds the fans at full time

"It was a very good performance,” he said afterwards.

Maloney also hailed the reception given to his team by the Easter Road faithful at full time.

"There was a really good atmosphere for my first home game against Aberdeen but what I felt there was completely different.

"The connection between the support and the players was something I haven't felt. It was an incredible feeling down there.

"The players gave just as much back to the fans and that was really good to see.”

Dabrowski excelled on his first competitive appearance for Hibs, thrice denying Hearts striker Ellis Simms in one-on-one siutations.

"His performance was outstanding,” Maloney agreed. “The way he played tonight is how he’s been training but to actually replicate that in the biggest game of our season is huge.

"He can be really pleased, enjoy the night, and get back to it tomorrow.”

Dabrowski was one of five changes from the team that started against Livingston with Hibs also missing captain Paul Hanlon and fellow defender Paul McGinn, and Maloney was pleased with how his patched-up team had performed.

"I think you always want a little bit more as a coach but in terms of the overall performance, we showed something tonight that we maybe hadn’t under me; that real fight and desire.

"Look, I love certain tactical ideas and everything like that but what I saw tonight I loved as well. I love competing, I loved what my players showed me – a real desire not to lose – and then to try and win the game.

"I absolutely loved tonight’s performance.”

Message from the editor