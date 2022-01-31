Shaun Maloney insists Hibs fans understand he has a huge job to turn things round

The Easter Road side were booed off after losing 3-2 at home to Livingston on Saturday, and the recently-installed manager feels that was a perfectly natural reaction to watching a poor second-half performance.

However, Maloney – who replaced Jack Ross last month when Hibs were seventh in the Premiership – says most of the fanbase can see the bigger picture and are well aware of the issues that need resolving within the team before they can start winning games consistently.

He said: "I knew when I took the job that there is a lot of work needed in certain areas and there was a reason they were on the run they were.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs fans booed the team off against Livingsaton

"I don't feel like the fans aren't with me. I understand that, when your team gets beaten, these are the reactions that happen.

"They are very, very supportive, but they know where we're at; there's a reason why Hibs were seventh when I took over.

"The fans have been very supportive and I think they understand the position that we're in."

Maloney is expecting a positive response when on-form city rivals Hearts travel to Easter Road on Tuesday.

He said: "The players don't need any motivation for the derby or a need to understand how important a game it is."

Message from the editor