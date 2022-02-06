Shaun Maloney insists Jake Doyle-Hayes has his full support after error in Hibs defeat by St Mirren

Shaun Maloney has thrown his support behind Jake Doyle-Hayes

The former Buddies man was dispossessed around 30 yards from goal with compatriot Connor Ronan rifling the ball into the roof of the net for the only goal of the game.

Doyle-Hayes cut a dejected figure in the aftermath but Maloney refused to point the finger at the 23-year-old and confirmed that he would play as normal against Rangers on Wednesday night at Ibrox.

"You know, players make mistakes. It’s what happens. I talk about us being clinical, when you're not, that’s what happens.

"At the moment those mistakes are costing us; that is what happens when other teams are clinical.

"But I will support Jake and he will play again on Wednesday. There’s no doubt about that.”

One decision Maloney may have a harder time making is who starts in goals in Glasgow. Kevin Dabrowski kept the gloves for the visit of Jim Goodwin’s side and didn’t do a lot wrong on his second appearance for Hibs, with regular No.1 Matt Macey named among the substitutes.

And with the former Arsenal shot-stopper fit again, the manager may face a dilemma ahead of the midweek trip to the west – although he did praise Dabrowski for his showing against the Paisley outfit.

Maloney added: “That’s always a decision on team selection that I will leave to the last moment. Kevin did fine against St Mirren. His performance was absolutely fine.”

