'Shaun Maloney just absolutely gets it': Hibs fans react to 1-0 victory over Aberdeen

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney celebrates after emerging victorious from his first match in charge. Picture: SNS

Here’s how the fans reacted to the result on social media...

@Gaz_P1: "Last Christmas I gave you my heart but the very next day you gave it away. This year to save me from tears, I’ll give it to Shaun Maloney.”

@SSibbald9: "Great for Maloney to start with a win. Saw glimpses of what’s to come, and very pleased with our defending - to see that out was really important.”

@Harry_McArthur: "Shaun Maloney just absolutely gets it. Says all the right things and clearly has respect for the club. Massive first game for him and he got the players up for it. If that's what we can do with two sessions I can't wait to see what he can do when he gets his own players in.”

@johncs2016: "A great result and a good start for the new manager who I have a much better vibe for than what I had for Jack Ross who I was never a fan of in the first place. Let's hope that we can keep that up over the festive period.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "3 points for Maloney. Back to back league wins. 1 league defeat in 5. Up to 5th. 3 points on Boxing Day and we‘ve earned a good rest. Some new signings in the window and then try to hit the ground running. Hopefully with fans in.”

@jordanbrown9: “The positives from tonight is that it’s another win, first time we’ve won 2 league games in a row since August and Porto and Hanlon were outstanding. Hope Maloney starts to encourage players to take risks and make mistakes. Far too many times we played the easy ball tonight.”

@scottyb1875: “Get the right personnel in the middle of the park it will work, onwards and upwards.... Oh and 2 goals from corners must be a 1st for Hibs.”

@cocothedug: “Ryan Porteous man of the match fully deserved.”

@ScottishScouse: "Last time for what's probably (definitely) gonna be more than the three weeks they say, so nice to get a win. Ryan Porteous is good at football, pass it on.”

@hibernian2692: "Josh Campbell take a bow after that performance.”

