Shaun Maloney optimistic over Hibs injuries as he responds to Dabrowski v Macey question

Harry Clarke, Paul Hanlon, Matt Macey, Kyle Magennis, and Paul McGinn all missed out through injury while Josh Doig and Joe Newell were both forced off with knocks during the match.

Back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski put in a man-of-the-match performance in place of Macey and could retain the gloves for Saturday’s visit of St Mirren. However, Maloney refused to be drawn on his No.1 choice ahead of the weekend.

Explaining why Macey had been ruled out the Easter Road boss said: “The game just came too soon for Matt. It was when we conceded the first goal against Livingston, where we lost Paul McGinn too.

Joe Newell is helped off the park after sustaining an injury in the Edinburgh derby

"It was just a really bad dead leg and it ended up that the swelling was just too much.”

Doig was replaced at half-time by Demi Mitchell while Newell soldiered on before being replaced by Josh Campbell after 69 minutes and Maloney is hopeful the knocks are nothing serious.

"Joe was struggling at half-time so for him to go back out was a huge effort. We will find out more in the next two days. He was incredible until he went off, him and Jake [Doyle-Hayes]. Hopefully he is okay. We lost a couple, with Josh going off as well.”

Speaking on Dabrowski, Maloney added: “Football’s a strange thing. When injuries happen, and there is a performance like that, I understand the question.

"The only thing I can say about Kevin is that he was just incredible, but we get back at it and get ready for the weekend.”

