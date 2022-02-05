Shaun Maloney ponders who will start at goalkeeper as Hibs boss to make two late fitness calls

No 1 Matt Macey missed Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby with Kevin Dabrowkski being named man-of-the-match on his first-team debut in the 0-0 draw.

With this season’s regular custodian once again fit, Maloney will take his time before notifying the squad of who will start between the sticks against Jim Goodwin’s visitors.

“Matt’s going to be available for the game but, of course, I think because Kevin’s performance was outstanding so it gives me a decision to make. And I’ll make that decision and let the squad know,” said Maloney.

Matt Macey at training yesterday. The goalkeeper has returned to fitness

“In Kevin’s case, it was an outstanding performance. I’m very, very pleased for him and he should be very proud of that.”

Maloney hasn’t had his problems to seek on the injury front as five first-team stars, including Macey, missed the Hearts clash while Josh Doig and Joe Newell were both forced off during the game. Elias Melkerson could come into contention.

“Paul Hanlon is a little bit game to game. He’s not making it at the moment, which is a big miss because he’s our captain,” Maloney said. “Paul McGinn is going to be the same. I’m going to give him until the last moment again. Josh Doig should be fine but Joe Newell I’ll have to give until the last moment.

“Unfortunately, Kyle Magennis won’t be ready for the next four to six weeks. We’re still looking forward to the day when Harry Clarke is able to play, but that’s still quite a few weeks away.”

Hibs keeper Kevin Dabrowski impressed during the 0-0 draw with Hearts in midweek. Picture: SNS

