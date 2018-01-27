Simon Murray: Don’t judge me on one bad miss

Hibs striker Simon Murray is determined to banish his two-month scoring drought.

The 25-year-old has netted 14 times this season, with all his goals coming during hot streaks. After joining from Dundee United, he scored ten in his first seven games. He then went more than two months without a goal before another quickfire blitz of four in six games. The last nine weeks have been barren since he netted in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies, albeit he has started only four games in that period.

“I’ve not been starting that much recently,” he said, in mitigation. “I scored four goals in six in October/November but obviously I’ve not scored since Hamilton (November 25) which is a fair bit of time. I just need to keep working hard and it’ll turn. A lot of strikers go through spells where they’re scoring and then they don’t score, and then start scoring again, so sooner rather than later would be good.”

Murray is annoyed at being widely mocked for spurning a good chance from close range in Wednesday’s victory over Dundee. “It was just a chance, wasn’t it,” he said when asked about a miss which has been doing the rounds on social media. “I’ve obviously missed a chance and people have got their opinions on it, and what I should have done. If you look at it again, I took a slip before, and I think I’ve been rushing to get back to my feet and the goalie was right in front of me. You get everybody saying this, that and the next thing, but if I hit that straight down the middle, the goalie probably saves it. I probably should have scored it but every striker misses chances. There was obviously a few people speaking about it on the radio and stuff – they’ve obviously got nothing better to speak about.”