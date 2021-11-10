'Small number of Hibs players' return to training as club takes first steps after Covid-19 outbreak

Martin Boyle is one of three Hibs players on international duty, as a small number of his team-mates returned to training at East Mains

A trip to Ross County was initially postponed on the morning of the fixture on October 30 after positive tests for the virus in the Hibs camp, while a rearranged game in Dingwall just four days later was also called off with the Capital club unable to raise a team after a number of senior and development squad players tested positive.

The away game at Livingston on November 6 was also postponed for the same reason, with club chief executive Ben Kensell confirming a complete closure of the training centre to allow for a deep clean.

The East Mains base was scheduled to reopen on Monday of this week and while a handful of the club’s first-team squad are on international duty, with Martin Boyle given the all-clear to fly to Australia and play for the Socceroos in their matches against Saudi Arabia and China, and Josh Doig and Kevin Nisbet away with Scotland Under-21s and Scotland respectively, those players not isolating or on international duty have been cleared to return to the Ormiston training complex as work begins ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday November 21.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant number of players are understood to still be completing self-isolation periods before getting the green light to return to training.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.