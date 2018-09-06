SPFL confirm latest Premiership matches for live TV coverage

Hibs have been handed a Friday night clash with Aberdeen after the SPFL released their latest live TV match selections.
The Capital side will head to Pittodrie for their Premiership clash on November 9 (7.45pm) for a match to be shown by BT Sport.
And, in an unusual move, BT Sport will broadcast both the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs AND the Dundee v Celtic match live on Wednesday, October 31.
Hibs’ home clash with Rangers on Sunday, October 28 has been pencilled in for coverage on BT Sport (12.15pm). However, should either side reach the Betfred Cup semi-finals – those ties are due to be played that weekend – the game at Easter Road will be postponed.
LATEST TV SELECTIONS:
Sunday 7 October, 2018
St Johnstone v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.30pm
Sunday 21 October, 2018
Hamilton Academical v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm
Sunday 28 October, 2018
Celtic v Motherwell
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday 28 October, 2018
Hibs v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Dundee v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Hearts v Hibs
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday 3 November, 2018
St Mirren v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday 4 November, 2018
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Friday 9 November, 2018
Aberdeen v Hibs
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 11 November, 2018
Livingston v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday 11 November, 2018
Rangers v Motherwell
Kick-off 3.00pm
Saturday 24 November, 2018
Hamilton Academical v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm