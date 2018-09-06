SPFL confirm latest Premiership matches for live TV coverage

Hibs have been handed a Friday night clash with Aberdeen after the SPFL released their latest live TV match selections.

The Capital side will head to Pittodrie for their Premiership clash on November 9 (7.45pm) for a match to be shown by BT Sport.

Hibs and Aberdeen drew 1-1 on August 25

And, in an unusual move, BT Sport will broadcast both the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs AND the Dundee v Celtic match live on Wednesday, October 31.

Hibs’ home clash with Rangers on Sunday, October 28 has been pencilled in for coverage on BT Sport (12.15pm). However, should either side reach the Betfred Cup semi-finals – those ties are due to be played that weekend – the game at Easter Road will be postponed.

LATEST TV SELECTIONS:

Sunday 7 October, 2018

St Johnstone v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.30pm

Sunday 21 October, 2018

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday 28 October, 2018

Celtic v Motherwell

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday 28 October, 2018

Hibs v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Wednesday 31 October, 2018

Dundee v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday 31 October, 2018

Hearts v Hibs

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 3 November, 2018

St Mirren v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 4 November, 2018

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Friday 9 November, 2018

Aberdeen v Hibs

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 11 November, 2018

Livingston v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday 11 November, 2018

Rangers v Motherwell

Kick-off 3.00pm

Saturday 24 November, 2018

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm