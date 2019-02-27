Have your say

Ten-man Hibs fought back from a goal down to take all three points at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone 1 - 2 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Ofir Marciano: The Israeli didn’t have much to do but had to be alert to a couple of first-half shots that flashed past his goal. Could do nothing about Kane's opener. 6

David Gray: Was far more attacking in the second half once he got the better of Scott Tanser. 6

Paul Hanlon: Never looked comfortable against Chris Kane or Tony Watt and had too many misplaced passes. 5

Darren McGregor: A tower of strength at the heart of the defence and showed good composure as the pressure was cranked up towards the end. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Found the pace of Kennedy difficult to contend with which meant he was forced to stick with his defensive duties. 5

Mark Milligan: Put in some crucial challenges as Saints chased an equaliser. 6

Daryl Horgan: Was just coming onto a game when he was replaced by Bartley following Slivka's dismissal. 6

Vykintas Slivka: Tried to make things happen but was snuffed out in midfield. Sent off for picking up two bookings. 5

Stevie Mallan: Never got to grips with the game and was replaced by Omeonga. 5

Marc McNulty: Was fairly anonymous in the first half but showed great composure to draw Hibs level from the spot and produced a real quality finish for the winner. 8

Florian Kamberi: Put in a power of work and did well to draw the foul from Liam Craig for Hibs’ penalty. 6

Substitutes:

Stephane Omeonga: Was the catalyst to Hibs’ victory as he turned the match in their favour. Sumptuous pass for McNulty’s winner. 7

Marvin Bartley: Shored up the midfield when Slivka was sent off. 5

Sean Mackie: On for last three minutes. 3