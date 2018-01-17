St Johnstone keen on loan deal for Hibs’ Danny Swanson

St Johnstone are interested in taking Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson on loan.

The McDiarmid Park side are keen to bring Swanson back to Perth for a third time, according to reports.

The 31-year-old left the Saints in the summer to join his boyhood club Hibs on a free transfer, but a series of injuries and personal issues have put the brakes on his Easter Road career.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright wants to bolster his squad in this transfer window and knows the former Dundee United player well. Swanson was their top scorer last season and Wright wants to fill the void left by Michael O’Halloran’s return to Rangers.

Swanson has only made ten appearances under Neil Lennon and was also part of the trio that broke a curfew last week at Hibs’ winter training camp in the Algarve.