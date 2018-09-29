St Mirren 0-1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated in this afternoon's victory at the Simple Digital Arena

Have your say

Hibs put in a tough shift to grind out all three points in Paisley against a hard-working St Mirren side. Here's Neil McGlade's post-match ratings.

Adam Bogdan: Didn’t have a save to make in the first half but made a decent block to deny Simeon Jackson early in the second half. 6

David Gray: Captain made a return to the side and rose unmarked to head in the opener. Was replaced by Whittaker midway through the second half. 7

Efe Ambrose: Similarly to Tuesday night’s Betfred Cup defeat to Aberdeen, was the best defender in a green-and-white jersey. 7

Ryan Porteous: Fairly solid at the back but too often likes to jump into a tackle resulting in a free-kick for the opposition. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Stuck to his duties well and made a few telling tackles. 7

Mark Milligan: Wasn’t scared to put himself about but looked a bit short on energy following last Tuesday’s Betfred Cup defeat. 6

Stevie Mallan: Below-par display on his return to his old stomping ground but still provided the assist for Gray to head the only goal of the game. 6

Emerson Hyndman: Not up to his standards against Aberdeen. Too many misplaced passes. 5

Daryl Horgan: Spurned a great opportunity to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time but was a constant menace for the Saints defence. 6

Thomas Agyepong: First start for Hibs and was always a threat with the ball at his feet. The Capital side's most liveliest player. 7

Florian Kamberi: Very quiet display from the Swiss who cut a frustrated figure up top. 5

Subs:

Ollie Shaw: Had a glorious chance to add a second but delayed his shot. 4

Steven Whittaker: Added a bit of steel going forward. 4

Vykintas Slivka: Replaced Agyepong late on and was booked for kicking the ball away. 3