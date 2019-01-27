St Mirren 1 - 3 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player after the Capital outfit's win in Paisley.
Ofir Marciano: Terrific point-blank range save to deny St Mirren adding a second in the first half. Made some telling stops after interval too. 7
David Gray: First start since October for the captain and was up and down the right flank like he’d never been away. 7
Darren McGregor: Picked up on the loose ball to fire home the winner much to the delight of the travelling support behind the goal. 7
Paul Hanlon: Looked uncomfortable against Jackson and was too often prone to error. 5
Steven Whittaker: Started at left back and was always a useful option in the final third. A bit shaky defensively. 6
Ryan Gauld: Couple of nice touches and went close to equaliser with shot from outside the box. Replaced by Omega. 6
Vykintas Slivka: Gradually asserted himself more after a largely anonymous first 45. Was involved in a number of slick moves by the visitors after the break. 6
Marvin Bartley: Offers that protection just in front of the defence. Was just the kind of fixture the Englishman relishes. 6
Daryl Horgan: Didn’t offer a lot going forward. His first touch let him down too often. Went off injured early in the second half. 5
Stevie Mallan: Gave possession away far too easily in first half but shone after break, setting up both goals and sealing the win by scoring third. 8
Florian Kamberi: A big 90 minutes for the Swiss and he put in a power of work. Unlucky with header that led to McGregor's winner. 6
Subs
Oli Shaw: Substitute got Hibs back on level terms with a cool finish and set up Mallan's third. 7
Stephane Omeonga: No time to impress. 3
Sean Mackie. On for last ten seconds.