St Mirren 1 - 3 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player after the Capital outfit's win in Paisley.

Ofir Marciano: Terrific point-blank range save to deny St Mirren adding a second in the first half. Made some telling stops after interval too. 7

David Gray: First start since October for the captain and was up and down the right flank like he’d never been away. 7

Darren McGregor: Picked up on the loose ball to fire home the winner much to the delight of the travelling support behind the goal. 7

Paul Hanlon: Looked uncomfortable against Jackson and was too often prone to error. 5

Steven Whittaker: Started at left back and was always a useful option in the final third. A bit shaky defensively. 6

Ryan Gauld: Couple of nice touches and went close to equaliser with shot from outside the box. Replaced by Omega. 6

Vykintas Slivka: Gradually asserted himself more after a largely anonymous first 45. Was involved in a number of slick moves by the visitors after the break. 6

Marvin Bartley: Offers that protection just in front of the defence. Was just the kind of fixture the Englishman relishes. 6

Daryl Horgan: Didn’t offer a lot going forward. His first touch let him down too often. Went off injured early in the second half. 5

Stevie Mallan: Gave possession away far too easily in first half but shone after break, setting up both goals and sealing the win by scoring third. 8

Florian Kamberi: A big 90 minutes for the Swiss and he put in a power of work. Unlucky with header that led to McGregor's winner. 6

Subs

Oli Shaw: Substitute got Hibs back on level terms with a cool finish and set up Mallan's third. 7

Stephane Omeonga: No time to impress. 3

Sean Mackie. On for last ten seconds.