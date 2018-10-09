Stephen Dobbie reveals the best of Hibs’ golden generation

Stephen Dobbie played with Scott Brown, Kevin Thomson, Garry O’Connor and Derek Riordan during his time with Hibs but it was Steven Whittaker who stood out.

Stephen Dobbie was full of praise for Steven Whittaker. Picture: SNS/Roddy Scott

The Queen of the South striker moved to Easter Road in 2003, signing for Bobby Williamson after his release from Rangers.

He helped Hibs reach the League Cup final in 2004 against Livingston, part of a squad which included Brown, Thomson, Gary Caldwell, O’Connor, Riordan, Tam McManus and Whittaker.

“He basically said I like your style of play, just attack, if you give the ball away try again,” the 35-year-oild said about Williamson.

“(It was) brilliant,” he said. “Because it was mostly young boys we got on great, we had no fear and that year we ended up getting to the League Cup final.”

Steven Whittaker in action for Hibernian. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The forward, who was at Easter Road until 2005, played a bit-part role in a team with a raft of talent, yet it was Whittaker’s ability which caught Dobbie’s eye.

When asked about the player who would be the best of the golden generation, as it was dubbed, his answer was straightforward.

“Steven Whittaker,” he said. “Even in training he would beat four or five guys and put it in the top corner, both feet.”

The full-back would move to Rangers and then to Norwich City before returning to Easter Road last year.

Dobbie added: “I wouldn’t have said Broony (Scott Brown) because Broony was a winger at that time, he was mad. I think he has just adapted and learnt and obviously with Brendan coming in his career has just went up another level.”

The striker hit his fourth hat-trick of the season for Queen of the South in a 3-3 draw with Alloa Athletic at the weekend. It took his tally to 24 goals in 15 games for the Championship.

