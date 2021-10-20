Stephen Glass welcomes Aberdeen backing, but focused on rectifying results with old club Hibs visiting Pittodrie next

Stephen Glass after the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium on May 12, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Jack Ross takes his side north to face the Dons who are without a domestic win since August 8 and on the back of five straight defeats.

The home manager has come under fire over the recent run of results but received the backing of his chairman Dave Cormack in a defiant BBC Sportsound radio interview earlier this week.

Glass welcomed the boardroom backing but said his focus, and that of his coaching staff which includes Scott Brown, remained on the next game – against their former club this weekend.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The support was brilliant, it was nice and it was appreciated but it does not change our focus on preparing for games,” Glass admitted.

"Regardless of what happens, we come in, we focus on the next game and that's the way we work. That will continue to be the case.

"The team have shown we should be getting more points than we have been, there is no doubt about that whatsoever and they continue to believe in that and the people who put us here believe in that."

Glass spent four years at Easter Road under first Bobby Williamson then Tony Mowbray. He ended his playing career in America where he began coaching before a return to Scotland in March. However he has won just six of his 22 games in charge.

He added: “There are zero excuses coming out of my mouth and it is something I am looking forward to rectifying as quick as I can."