Steven Gerrard gives Rangers injury update as Borna Barisic has say on Hibs

Steven Gerrard has a few injury concerns ahead of the visit of Hibs

A shortage of options in defence forced the Light Blues boss to field Calvin Bassey at centre-back alongside Leon Balogun in the 1-0 defeat by Sparta Prague, with Connor Goldson injured, Filip Helander a longer-term absentee, and Jack Simpson not part of the Gers’ European squad while Nikola Katic is out on loan and not able to be recalled.

Gerrard remains hopeful that the influential Goldson will return for the visit of Hibs.

“Hopefully Connor will get through training tomorrow and make the squad for Sunday,” he said. “We want to give him an extra 24 hours. At the moment he’s got an outside chance but is still a doubt however, I am hoping he will be available.”

Midfielder Juninho Bacuna was replaced after just 38 minutes of Thursday night’s Europa League clash in the Czech capital and the former Huddersfield man is in a similar situation to Goldson.

“Junior was assessed late last night and we hope we have addressed the injury before it becomes a problem. He’s had some tightness in the quad area but there’s a difference between tightness and an actual injury so we’re hoping we’ve got there before the injury,” Gerrard explained.

"He will have some work in the next 24-48 hours and like Connor, he probably has a really small chance to be involved on Sunday,” Gerrard added.

"Apart from that we’ve got a few kicks and bruises but nothing that will keep anyone out of the weekend.”

Midfielder Ryan Jack is also sidelined with a calf problem while Ryan Kent missed the Prague loss along with Nnamdi Ofoborh, who is yet to kick a competitive ball for Rangers after a scan uncovered a heart issue during pre-season.

Meanwhile, left-back Borna Barisic is wary of the threat posed by Hibs who remain unbeaten in domestic matches so far this term.

“It is a big match on Sunday, Hibs have shown this season that they're a good team who try to play football. It will be a very interesting game,” the Croatian internationalist said.

"Both Hearts and Hibs are playing very good football and are close to us this season.”

