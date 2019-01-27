'Such a big win given the week we've had. Get in there Hibs' - Hibs fans react to the 3-1 win at St Mirren

A few comments from supporters after Hibs picked up all three points from their trip to Paisley where Eddie May and Grant Murray were in charge.

@JohnThomson: "Such a big win given the week we’ve had! Get in there Hibs."

@GISALEGEND: "Made hard work of it in the end I felt as behind for so long, but win is a win. Just need to go a run again & get everything sorted within the club and focus on next season I suppose now."

@paulp79: "Who’d have thought at half time well done Hibs."

@peef14: "Well done the Hibbies, now get the issue with Lennon sorted before he goes west in the summer!"

@CToghill: "Amazing what two up front can do, cracking grit second half lads onwards and upwards."

@Cscott5: "Miles better second half. Still lots of improvement needed. But the win was all that mattered today."

@Scott28426193: "Lennon out on Friday, Hibs win first league game in 6 on Sunday. If Carlsberg did weekends...."

@discoedinburgh: "Now sort the mess out behind the scenes so we can move forward."

@JordanScott17: "Great 2nd half and big 3 points , Shaw coming on made the difference with a change of shape and 2 strikers on , Mallan superb today and Marciano with 2 outstanding saves which effectively are match winning with the score at 1-2 , finally some positives."

elevengoats: "Thought Gray was outstanding today. We missed him so much!"

Dunfyhibee: "Simply has to play, drives us forward and sets the tone. A real captains performance."

GreenNWhiteArmy: "Davy Gray needs to be starting when he's fit. Doesn't matter if it's against Hearts, St Mirren or Molde. We look A FAR better team and much more dangerous with him in it as an out ball on the right hand side. And he's a warrior."

hibeegirl: "One good thing to come out of all this Lennon nonsense is that Gray might now be offered a new contract."

RossScott1991: "Anyone else notice especially after Daz goal all the players celebrating together and infront of the fans. Thought was great and refreshing to see. I love when teams celebrate together, it was a united front I thought by the team."