Sunderland hold ‘positive’ talks with Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch

Out-of-contract Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has moved a step closer to the Easter Road exit door after holding positive talks with Sunderland.

The 25-year-old travelled to Wearside yesterday to meet the English League One side’s chairman Stewart Donald and manager Jack Ross. With a desire to test himself in England, McGeouch is intrigued by the possibility of moving to the Stadium of Light as former St Mirren boss Ross sets about rebuilding a club rocked by their disastrous relegation from the English Championship last season.

The former Celtic player’s Hibs deal expires at the end of this month and he has been busy pondering his options in recent weeks after enjoying the best season of his career last term and subsequently earning a maiden Scotland call-up last month.

Hibs had initially resigned themselves to losing McGeouch, with Neil Lennon saying after the defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle on May 9 that the key midfielder would be leaving, but a few weeks later, on May 23, the manager said there was a “chink of light” that he could yet remain. After featuring for Scotland in the friendlies against Peru and Mexico, McGeouch said at the start of this month: “I am not in a rush to make any decision just now.” Having returned from a holiday in Dubai earlier this week, the midfielder turned his attention to resolving his future.

As well as having the option of joining Sunderland, McGeouch has attracted interest from Aberdeen, Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, among others. An offer from Hibs remains on the table, but the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning hero looks increasingly likely to be ending his fruitful four-year alliance with the club this summer.