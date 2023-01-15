Hibs continued their great start in 2023 as they overcame a tough Motherwell team at K-Park. The Lanarkshire side came into the game only three points behind Dean Gibson’s side but two second half goals secure the win for Hibs.

Shannon McGregor got the first from the edge of the box. Lockwood secured the win for with a composed finish into the bottom corner. Victory keeps Hibs fifth, but they are now six points clear of seventh and are five points behind Hearts as they aim to stay top half before the split.

Spartans suffered a third defeat in a row in 2023 as they were defeated 3-0 to Partick Thistle. Goals from Cara Henderson, Racheal Donaldson and Abbie Ferguson condemned the Edinburgh side to a defeat at New Petershill Park. Spartans have had a difficult start to 2023, losing by three goals or more three times in a row. They head back to the Meadowbank stadium next weekend to face Hibs. Debbi McCulloch’s side remain eighth in the SWPL1, eight points behind Hibs in sixth.

Celebrations at full-time as Boroughmuir got their first league win of 2023. Credit: Boroughmuir Thistle

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir Thistle produced a remarkable comeback to beat second-placed Montrose 3-2. Montrose went ahead twice, but Courtney Macavoy scored a brilliant hat-trick for Suzy Shepherd’s side to end their five-game winless run in the league. They remain sixth in the table but have pulled further away from the bottom two.

In he Championship, Livingston beat Ayr 4-1 to say eight points clear at the top, with Jen Dodds getting a brace. Hutchison Vale won 4-0 away to Ayr United, with captain Angyl Learmouth grabbing a double.

