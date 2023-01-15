SWPL round-up: New signing off mark for Hibs; Boroughmuir hat-trick; Spartans lose again
New Hibs signing Katie Lockwood scored her first goal for the club as they won 2-0 away to Motherwell SWPL1, but Spartans lost 3-0 to Partick Thistle. A hat-trick from Courtney MacAvoy secured a comeback win for Boroughmuir against Montrose in SWPL2.
Hibs continued their great start in 2023 as they overcame a tough Motherwell team at K-Park. The Lanarkshire side came into the game only three points behind Dean Gibson’s side but two second half goals secure the win for Hibs.
Shannon McGregor got the first from the edge of the box. Lockwood secured the win for with a composed finish into the bottom corner. Victory keeps Hibs fifth, but they are now six points clear of seventh and are five points behind Hearts as they aim to stay top half before the split.
Spartans suffered a third defeat in a row in 2023 as they were defeated 3-0 to Partick Thistle. Goals from Cara Henderson, Racheal Donaldson and Abbie Ferguson condemned the Edinburgh side to a defeat at New Petershill Park. Spartans have had a difficult start to 2023, losing by three goals or more three times in a row. They head back to the Meadowbank stadium next weekend to face Hibs. Debbi McCulloch’s side remain eighth in the SWPL1, eight points behind Hibs in sixth.
Elsewhere, Boroughmuir Thistle produced a remarkable comeback to beat second-placed Montrose 3-2. Montrose went ahead twice, but Courtney Macavoy scored a brilliant hat-trick for Suzy Shepherd’s side to end their five-game winless run in the league. They remain sixth in the table but have pulled further away from the bottom two.
In he Championship, Livingston beat Ayr 4-1 to say eight points clear at the top, with Jen Dodds getting a brace. Hutchison Vale won 4-0 away to Ayr United, with captain Angyl Learmouth grabbing a double.
FC Edinburgh hit double figures as they overcame Dundee West 10-0 in League One and Bonnyrigg Rose got started their new season brilliantly with a 5-2 win over Dunfermline. Khya McGurk scored hat-trick for he Midlothian side.