Sylvester Jasper: How Hibs move came about as forward makes Neymar and Eden Hazard claim

The 20-year-old winger was an unused substitute for the Edinburgh derby on Wednesday night but is eager to get going after buying into Maloney’s vision for Hibs.

"It was a crazy few hours on deadline day,” Jasper told HibsTV. “I knew there were talks between the two clubs but I didn’t know if the move was happening or getting finalised or not.

"Then the gaffer called me around 8pm and we had a very positive chat. He told me what he wanted from me and how much the club liked me and wanted to bring me in.

"After speaking to him I was 100 per cent on board.”

The London-born Bulgarian internationalist could make his debut in green and white when Hibs host St Mirren on Saturday and hopes to keep the fans entertained.

"I'm an attacking, creative player who likes to get people on the edge of their seats and I need an attacking system to be able to do that. When [Maloney] told me about how he wants to play I was all in.

“I feel like the style will work perfectly for me and hopefully I can repay him with performances on the pitch. I want to help the club improve and get to the top of Scottish football.”

Jasper takes inspiration from players including Neymar and Eden Hazard and has told supporters what to expect when he finally takes to the pitch.

"They can expect to be excited when I’m on the ball. I like to go past players, create chances, take lots of shots, score goals, and get assists. They can expect a bit of flair, I like to be creative and not be basic.

"I base my game off players like Neymar, Hazard and the best creative players in the world so fans can expect a bit of that too.

“I feel with the manager bringing in new players it shows that the club is trying to go in a new direction and improve. I want to be a part of that.”

