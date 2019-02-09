Talking point: Hibs are now getting the best out of Vykintas Slivka

It's important to shine the spotlight on to one of the quietest and unassuming players in the Hibs squad right now.



Vykintas Slivka, the 23-year-old midfielder from Lithuania, is now starting to become a mainstay in this Hibs team and his performances are improving as a result.

He scored the second goal in the 3-1 win over Raith Rovers on Saturday in what was his 11th start for the club in the past 12 games.

That is quite an astonishing statistic considering the first 18 months of his career at Easter Road were so stop-start.

Granted, it wasn't easy last season to break the tremendous trio of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan, but the former Juventus youngster is showing why he was once at the Bianconeri and why he's being given more and more game-time.

Slivka operated on the right of a midfield diamond against Rovers and that is fast looking his best position. The 31-times capped player is comfortable taking the ball in and drives forward with purpose. His passing is improving - he is much crisper and accurate these days - and he's not afraid to support the attack.

There have been murmurings in the Hibs support about Slivka's worth to the team and whether he can hold down a place on a consistent basis. His style can sometimes appear awkward but, on recent form, he deserves to be in the starting XI. He is benefiting from more exposure to the first team and the new Hibs head coach, when appointed next week, can look forward to working with a player who finally seems settled in a green-and-white shirt.