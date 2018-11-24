Talking point: Hibs fans must keep the faith

There’s no doubt the last month or so has made for some unhappy viewing for Hibs supporters.

Having seen their club move to within two points of the Premiership summit after a thumping 6-0 win over Hamilton at the beginning of last month, the Easter Road men now find themselves without a victory since bulldozing Accies aside seven weeks ago.

Two draws and three defeats since has prompted some Hibs supporters to question the quality - and even the mentality - Neil Lennon has to choose from inside the dressing room.

Three points looked assured after Ryan Porteous had sent Hibs into a 2-0 lead against basement battlers Dundee after half an hour on Saturday. However, the Dens Park side are scrapping for their lives down there and deserved a point for their endeavours - they play some neat football if the truth be told.

Lennon expressed his disappointment in his post-match interview that they’d had been unable to build on the two goals scored in the first half. However, having been pegged back to 2-2 two minutes after the restart, this is a match Hibs would have gone on to lose under previous regimes. Make no mistake about it. 3-2, 4-2, maybe even five? Who knows.

This group of players didn’t wilt despite the frustration from the stands. So, to question the mentality of the squad at this stage is a slight knee-jerk reaction. Opportunities in front of goal, for the most part this season, have been plentiful. The strike duo of Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi isn’t functioning as it should. However, it’s easy to ignore the fact they’ve only started a handful of matches together. There hasn't been any continuity in that particular area of the park for much of the campaign in terms of team selection.

With a good run of games to come throughout December, there is an opportunity for Hibs to not only rediscover their momentum but put some wins on the board again.

And with further reinforcements expected in January, all is not lost despite some supporters having already thrown in the towel. Neil Lennon certainly won't.