Talking point: Hibs need a guiding figurehead fans can embrace

Hibs fan need to be given something to buy into by the club in the coming days or weeks, writes Joel Sked.

As kickoff approached at Easter Road on Saturday afternoon the stadium appeared to be half empty with the feeling that the fixture against Aberdeen was something which had to be endured rather than enjoyed. As this writer made his way to the ground he was offered free tickets with a supporter looking to shift unwanted briefs.

When Don Robertson signalled to get the game underway the noise only appeared to emanate from a section of the Dunbar End where Aberdeen had sold their allocation. There was little roar from the home crowd, the whistle seemed an inconvenience more than anything else.

The past week has arguably been Hibs' most difficult since relegation to the Championship. That brought a time of revival at Easter Road. Alan Stubbs rejuvenated the club with a positive style of football and key victories. There was a need to rid Hibs of the 'Hibs'd tag'. He did that on 21 May 2016.

The moment David Gray headed past Wes Foderingham Hibs became a different club. Outwardly and positive, a wee bit more bravado. They needed a figure like Lennon to build on that, to make sure the team didn't stagnate. Ending such a hex could see players take their foot of the gas.

The Northern Irishman demanded, he prodded and criticised. But at every moment he knew what he was doing. He was pushing Hibs into the Premiership and to the upper echelons of the top tier where they belong. He was as important as Stubbs. Both managers provoked a feeling at Easter Road. A feeling Hibs fans embraced and got behind.

However, this season it became fractured. Some fans were fed up with the selection tombola, others tired of his comments. It is easy to imagine for the players that it could become irritating after a while when the manager continues to call out them out so openly.

The parting of the ways was sensible, the way it came about was not.

The club are now in that awkward period, post-Lennon era but pre-new manager era. The players have responded under the interim management of Eddie May and Grant Murray. Against Aberdeen they could have wilted when they fell behind but they kept on going, kept on trying. Aberdeen, however, are a good side with direction.

This is what Hibs need now. Having lost their way of late, they need someone to guide them through the choppy waters, progression in the Scottish Cup and a top six finish, which is realistic.

The appointment should have a galvanising effect, someone Hibs fans can get behind together and help build on the last four years of progress.