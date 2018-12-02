Talking point: Midweek visit of St Mirren could make or break Hibs’ season

Amid the gloom that has seen Hibs lose four of their last six matches - taking just two points from a possible 18 - there’s still reason to be optimistic the Easter Road men can get their campaign back on track.

There’s no glossing over the fact that the last month or so simply hasn’t been good enough. Neil Lennon and his players have said as much during recent press conferences.

The heavy defeat at Kilmarnock yesterday was particularly frustrating given the stop-start nature of the 90 minutes. After trailing 2-0 at the break following a wretched first-half display, the stadium being plunged into darkness twice in the second half did little to aid any hopes Hibs had of mounting a comeback. In the end they were well beaten by Steve Clarke’s outfit and can have no complaints with the final outcome.

Assistant manager Garry Parker described the performance in the aftermath as the worst of his and Lennon’s Easter Road tenure. Sadly, he was right in his assertions.

After a quick browse of some fan forums, it would appear a small minority of supporters have given up the ghost for season 2018/19. They pay good money to watch their team both home and away and are entitled to their opinion.

And With Celtic, Rangers, twice, and city rivals Hearts still to play this month, that prospect appears to have left some fans fearing the worst.

However, if you cast an eye over the fixture list and look at Hibs’ next two opponents then things could be a lot brighter by the time the big three roll into town.

With second-bottom St Mirren due at Easter Road on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to tenth-placed Hamilton on Saturday, who’s to say Hibs can’t approach the visit of champions Celtic in a fortnight’s time with the spring back in their step? Six points is the target at the very least over the next week.

Granted, another defeat on Wednesday night could throw a spanner in the works of the club’s pre-season aspirations of matching last season's feat of finishing in the top four. There’s a big three points up for grabs and boy do Hibs need them. A tense 90 minutes awaits.