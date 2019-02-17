Talking point: Paul Heckingbottom can breathe new life into Hibs

Paul Heckingbottom has been tasked with kick-starting Hibs' season - and the early signs look promising, writes Patrick McPartlin

For most people, following a larger-than-life character like Neil Lennon would be a tall order. Not so, it seems, for Paul Heckingbottom. The former Leeds and Barnsley boss was appointed the new Hibs head coach on Wednesday, took training on Thursday, fulfilled media duties on Friday and was in the dugout on Saturday. There have certainly been quieter weeks for people starting new jobs but Heckingbottom has taken it all in his stride.

Prior to his departure it was becoming clear that Lennon's approach wasn't working with every player. While there's nothing wrong with demanding the best, some footballers need a rocket up their backside if they're not performing, while others need an arm round the shoulder and a quiet word.

Even at this early stage, the feeling is that the Hibees have acquired a head coach whose "hearts and minds" approach could well get the best out of a team many consider to be underperforming.

Heckingbottom cut a relatively passive figure on the touchline during Hibs' Ladbrokes Premiership win over Hamilton - especially compared to his predecessor. There were no aeroplanes or cupped ears when the goals went. Instead there was a pat on the back for effort; applause for good play or the right idea, and a special mention afterwards for the tireless running of his front three. The former defender couldn't hide his delight at keeping a clean sheet, either.

The 41-year-old acknowledged that his "young team" will make bad decisions but insisted that their naivety can be a positive. Hibs fielded six players aged 23 or under against Accies, with a seventh in unused sub Sean Mackie, and his approach should benefit the younger members of the squad as well as experienced heads such as Darren McGregor and Mark Milligan.

It will be interesting to see how Heckingbottom's plan evolves - he admitted that there was more to come from Hibs and that with every match, the coaching staff would be working more to the players' individual games. This approach would seem to be a calculated decision to ensure players are not overloaded with new information and tactics to the detriment of the team.

Against Hamilton, there were elements of Heckingbottom's game plan on show but certain passages of play wouldn't have looked out of place under Lennon. A gradual shift to "Hecking-ball" will allow the new regime to introduce their ideas over time and should ensure the squad is pulling in the same direction at the most crucial point in the season.

It's early days yet, of course, but Hibs look to have acquired a head coach who knows exactly how he wants the team to play, but isn't prepared to rush it. It would be easy enough to adopt a new formation, bring in four or five players to the starting line-up and hope for the best but the emphasis Heckingbottom puts on the long-term rather than the short-term, and taking decisions for the good of the club, suggests that the 2018/19 campaign hasn't yet petered out for the Easter Road side.