Talking point: Top six now well within Hibs’ grasp

When Paul Heckingbottom was handed the reins just over a week ago, the top six looked no more than a 50/50 chance for Hibs.

They languished five points beneath sixth-place St Johnstone and a point below Motherwell, having won only one of their previous eight league matches.

Although the new manager had a relatively favourable start, with fixtures against two of the bottom three, few observers would have been overly confident about the Easter Road side emerging with six points from these matches given their unconvincing form and the absence of several key men.

However, Heckingbottom’s reign has kicked off with two relatively convincing victories, by two goal margins, and all of a sudden he has propelled them into the top six, albeit having played a game more than both Saints and Motherwell. Even if either of those sides pick up points this weekend against Aberdeen and Celtic respectively, Hibs can consider themselves to be in a good position in terms of making the top six.

By winning their last two games, and making it three in a row in all competitions for the first time since autumn, they have gone a long way towards banishing the negativity that had engulfed the club and looked in real danger of killing their campaign in January. Regardless of how this weekend’s fixtures pan out, Hibs will have a chance to take full control of the battle for the top six if they can win at St Johnstone on Wednesday night. With confidence flowing through their attacking players, the resurgent Hibees are entitled to fancy their chances of coming away with a positive result from their trip to Perth.

Although the level of opposition is set to rise in the upcoming matches, Hibs can take heart from the fact that they seem to have raised their own game under Heckingbottom. This season could yet prove fruitful for the Easter Road side if the mild-mannered Yorkshireman can maintain this early momentum.