Talking point: Why draw with Rangers is a good result for Hibs

This was one of Hibs’ most underwhelming performances for some time in a high-profile match at Easter Road, but supporters still appreciated the effort their team had put in to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

Many had fancied Hibs to follow up their impressive win over Celtic on Sunday with another victory over Old Firm opposition, but it became apparent early in the match that Rangers would be a tougher nut to crack than their city rivals had been at the weekend.

After a promising start, Hibs soon lost their way and, aside from some sporadic ventures up the pitch, they generally had to defend manfully to keep out a Rangers side who really should have gone home with all three points.

Perhaps understandably given their exertions on Sunday, Hibs seemed to grow wearier as the game wore on and in the end there was a sense of relief around Easter Road when the full-time whistle sounded, ensuring they were able to at least prolong their unbeaten run and maintain some degree of momentum.

After a 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren a fortnight ago made it seven games in succession without a win, any rational Hibs supporter would have gleefully accepted the offer of seven points from their subsequent three matches, away to Hamilton and at home to Celtic and Rangers. It might not have been pretty from a Hibs perspective, but this was a good point considering how well the pre-match league leaders performed.