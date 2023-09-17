Tavares no longer on ice as Montgomery warms to winger

Tavares - back in the fold.

Frozen-out winger Jair Tavares has been brought back in from the cold by new Hibs boss Nick Montgomery – and promised a fresh start as reward for his attitude and ability.

Tavares, who came on as a late substitute for Elie Youan in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, hadn’t been involved on a match day since April after falling out of Lee Johnson’s plans.

The 22-year-old, a six-figure signing from Benfica B in the summer of 2022, was completely excluded from this year’s pre-season trip to Spain, with Johnson declaring that it was time for the wide man to move on.

But Montgomery was impressed with the Portuguese player in his first few training sessions as gaffer. He handed him a place on the bench – and then threw him into the closing stages of tight game.

“It’s a fresh start for everybody,” said the former Central Coast Mariners manager.

“To be honest, I’m not interested in what went on before.

“He’s a very talented boy and, from what I’ve seen in training this week, he’s got a good attitude.

“You see some of the touches he had, he’s a very good player.

“And right now he’s got another opportunity. He’s taken it this week in training, that was why he’s on the bench – and he got on to show it with some good touches.