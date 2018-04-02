Ten-man Hibs Under-20s hold on for point at Celtic

SPFL Development League leaders Hibs battled out a 1-1 draw with Celtic despite playing with only ten men for 87 minutes of the game.

Easter Road kid Sean Mackie saw red for a tackle from behind on Grant Savoury before Lewis Allan, with his third goal in two games, put them ahead at Cappielow this afternoon. But just as if it looked as if they’d hold out for the three points, Broque Watson equalised for the Hoops.

The result leaves Hibs one point clear at the top of the league after second-placed Dundee defeated Hamilton 3-0.

Hibs: P Martin, Donaldson, Stirling, Waugh, Mackie, F Murray, S Martin, Campbell, Crane, L Allan, Gullan.